Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 494,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 489,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,021. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

