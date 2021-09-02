Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VTA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 517,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,557. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

