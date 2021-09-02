Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

