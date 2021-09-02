Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

