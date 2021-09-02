Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

OIA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,599. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.