Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.14. Invesco Select Growth ETF shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66.

