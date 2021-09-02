Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $97,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

