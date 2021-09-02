Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.49. 586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.