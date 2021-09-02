Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.