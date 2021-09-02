Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE VGM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 92,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,422. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

