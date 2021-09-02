Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $201.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 68,261 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISBC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.