Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ITIC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.50. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.76. The company has a market cap of $362.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Investors Title by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investors Title by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Investors Title by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Investors Title by 445.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

