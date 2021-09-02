Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ITIC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.50. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average is $172.76. The company has a market cap of $362.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
