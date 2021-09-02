IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $731.55 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $731.55 million and approximately $60.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00277892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00803519 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.