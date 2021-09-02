IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Shares Up 0.3%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04.

