IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $264.76

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $264.76 and last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

