IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $264.76

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $264.76 and last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.23.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
