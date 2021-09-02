Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.