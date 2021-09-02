iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLQD)

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $52.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank owned about 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

