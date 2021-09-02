iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

SHY stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.52.

