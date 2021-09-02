iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

