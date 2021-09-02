iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $131.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

