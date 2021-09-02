iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

IEF stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

