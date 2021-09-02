iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

USIG opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.07.

