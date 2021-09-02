iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ISTB)

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.22 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

