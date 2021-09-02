iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 171.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 543,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,654,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.46. 5,502,532 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.