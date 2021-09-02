iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

