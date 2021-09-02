iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,281,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 149,084 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.05. 5,306,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

