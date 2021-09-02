iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,931 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41.

