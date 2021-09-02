iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

