iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $52.60 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.