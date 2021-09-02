iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $104.13.

