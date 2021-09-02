iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.88 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

