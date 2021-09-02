iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

