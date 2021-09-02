iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 322.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

