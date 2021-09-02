iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,111 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

