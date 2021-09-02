iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.56. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 229 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

