iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.06. 3,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

