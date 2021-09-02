iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.66 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

