iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

