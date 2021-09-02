iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

IBTG stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

