iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $25.58 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

