iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.348 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $113.24 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

