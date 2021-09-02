iShares MBS ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

MBB opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.43% of iShares MBS ETF worth $600,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

