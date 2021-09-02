iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 20.4% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.70. 12,725,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,406,771. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

