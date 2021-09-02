iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $79,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.97. 682,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,113. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

