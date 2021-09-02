iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
