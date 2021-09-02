iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

