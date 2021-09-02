iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is WealthShield Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $454.65. 229,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $455.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.