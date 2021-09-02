iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

