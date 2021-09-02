iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stake Trimmed by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,053 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 842,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,512. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67.

