iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.68. 814,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,143,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHI. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

