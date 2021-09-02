Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Critical Contrast

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.56 $401.46 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.55 billion 1.16 -$56.00 million $0.97 108.47

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon.

Risk & Volatility

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Visteon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.66% 9.63% 5.27% Visteon 1.00% 14.96% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Isuzu Motors and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 Visteon 3 4 5 0 2.17

Visteon has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Summary

Visteon beats Isuzu Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

